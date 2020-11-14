eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of eMagin Co. (NASDAQ:EMAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.23. eMagin shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 36,781 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

About eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

