Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,713 shares of company stock worth $29,254,730. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.