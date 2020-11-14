DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

HEN3 opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

