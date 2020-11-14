DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of DS Smith to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

DITHF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.88. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.78.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

