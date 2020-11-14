Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPUKY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of DPUKY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

