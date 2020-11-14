Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

DTEGY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

