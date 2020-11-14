Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
DTEGY stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
