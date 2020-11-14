Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.60 ($27.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.69 ($23.16).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.92 ($17.55) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €14.03 and its 200-day moving average is €14.45.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

