Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.18. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.