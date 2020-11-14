Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €12.70 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €12.70 ($14.94) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.43 ($7.56).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

Shares of LHA stock opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.