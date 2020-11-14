Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.24.

NYSE DRI opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

