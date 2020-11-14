Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.88 million, a PE ratio of -15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 217,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.