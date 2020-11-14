Critical Analysis: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) & Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.95% 45.52% 4.42% Medizone International N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for McKesson and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 0 2 11 0 2.85 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson currently has a consensus target price of $185.62, indicating a potential upside of 1.43%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Medizone International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

McKesson has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McKesson and Medizone International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $231.05 billion 0.13 $900.00 million $14.95 12.24 Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Summary

McKesson beats Medizone International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and solutions for life sciences companies, including offering multiple distribution channels and clinical trial access to specific patient populations through its network of oncology physicians. The segment also sells financial, operational and clinical solutions to pharmacies; and offers consulting, outsourcing, and other services. The Prescription Technology Solutions segment operates in the healthcare delivery system to connect pharmacies, providers, payers, and biopharma for next-generation patient access and adherence solutions. The International segment provides drug distribution services, specialty pharmacy, and retail and infusion care services. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment distributes medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

