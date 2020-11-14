Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Sampo Oyj from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sampo Oyj has an average rating of Hold.

SAXPY stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

