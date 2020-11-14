Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.28.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.19. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.21%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.