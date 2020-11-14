Cormark Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.03.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:PBL opened at C$25.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.48. The company has a market cap of $658.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52 week low of C$12.06 and a 52 week high of C$25.98.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.50 million during the quarter.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.