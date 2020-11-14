Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$24.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.15. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.00. The company has a market cap of $527.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.39%.

About Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.