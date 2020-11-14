Cormark Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.23.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.