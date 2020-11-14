Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CORE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Core-Mark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 97.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

