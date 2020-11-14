Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Core-Mark in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Core-Mark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CORE. Raymond James increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of CORE opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Core-Mark by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Core-Mark news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

