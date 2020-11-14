Contrasting Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) & South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Cheniere Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Jersey Industries $1.63 billion 1.45 $76.92 million $1.12 20.91 Cheniere Energy Partners $6.84 billion 2.53 $1.18 billion $2.25 15.89

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than South Jersey Industries. Cheniere Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Jersey Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for South Jersey Industries and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Jersey Industries 3 2 1 0 1.67 Cheniere Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

South Jersey Industries presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares South Jersey Industries and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Jersey Industries 6.79% 7.84% 1.88% Cheniere Energy Partners 20.10% 156.50% 6.57%

Dividends

South Jersey Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. South Jersey Industries pays out 105.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. South Jersey Industries has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners beats South Jersey Industries on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 146 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,701 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 397,090 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company develops, owns, and operates energy related projects, including natural gas fueled combined heating, cooling and power, and landfill gas-to-energy production facilities, as well as solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and procurement and cost reduction services. South Jersey Industries, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day. It also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. Cheniere Energy Partners GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

