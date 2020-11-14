Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NYSE:ED opened at $81.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

