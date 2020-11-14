Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNCE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $337.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.