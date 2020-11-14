Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,762,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,030,000 after purchasing an additional 886,435 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,140,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

CAG stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

