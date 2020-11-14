Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.11.

CPSI stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $27,050.00. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Insiders sold a total of 64,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

