Comparing Visteon (VC) & Its Competitors

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Visteon to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Visteon alerts:

This table compares Visteon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56% Visteon Competitors -2.53% -98.99% -0.10%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 1 2 2 0 2.20 Visteon Competitors 741 2300 2453 126 2.35

Visteon presently has a consensus target price of $88.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.14%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 6.18%. Given Visteon’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visteon has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon’s peers have a beta of 2.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visteon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion $70.00 million 37.97 Visteon Competitors $6.51 billion $135.14 million 8.21

Visteon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Visteon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Visteon peers beat Visteon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.