Comparing Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) & Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI)

Trans Global Group (OTCMKTS:TGGI) and Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Global Group and Advanced Drainage Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems 5.71% 19.10% 4.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Trans Global Group and Advanced Drainage Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Global Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Drainage Systems 1 1 4 0 2.50

Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Advanced Drainage Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Drainage Systems is more favorable than Trans Global Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trans Global Group and Advanced Drainage Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Global Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advanced Drainage Systems $1.67 billion 2.69 -$193.17 million ($3.21) -19.89

Trans Global Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Drainage Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Advanced Drainage Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Trans Global Group has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Drainage Systems has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems beats Trans Global Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc., a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs. The company also provides general construction services, including building schools, condominiums, town home communities, home renovations and add-ons, housing, and other projects. In addition, it offers bonding and insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as Teletek, Inc. and changed its name to Trans Global Group, Inc. in October 2007. Trans Global Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics and other geotextile products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage, as well as drainage grates and other products. The company offers its products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications through a network of approximately 32 distribution centers in approximately 80 countries. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio.

