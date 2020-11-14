Colliers Secur. Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Manitowoc in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.88). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 2.00.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.39. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

