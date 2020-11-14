Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gaia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.41).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

GAIA opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Gaia has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 92.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

