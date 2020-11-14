Colliers Secur. Weighs in on Electromed, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Electromed in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Electromed has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

