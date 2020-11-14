Colliers Secur. Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) – Research analysts at Colliers Secur. increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67).

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

RNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $297.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.60 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.12.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $1,778,117.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,177 shares in the company, valued at $57,372,591.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,034 shares of company stock worth $52,620,952 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

