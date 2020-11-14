CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 12.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) (CVE:CMB) traded down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 114,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 257,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals Ltd. (CMB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.