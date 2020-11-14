Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CZNC. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In other news, CEO J Bradley Scovill purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,322.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,213 shares of company stock worth $157,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

