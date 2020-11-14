CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

