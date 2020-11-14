CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.21. CIM Commercial Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 2,742.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 388,090 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

