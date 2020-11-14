CIBC Cuts Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$175.00

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE MRC opened at C$104.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.39. Morguard Co. has a 52-week low of C$95.05 and a 52-week high of C$217.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

