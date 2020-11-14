China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.36

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Resources Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. China Resources Power’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

China Resources Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

