Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $35.75 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $43.03.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.32.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.