ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for ChemoCentryx in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

CCXI stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

