CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CBBI stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards.

