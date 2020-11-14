CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CBBI stock opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. CBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
CBB Bancorp Company Profile
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.