Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

CTLT opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

