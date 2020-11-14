Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13).

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

OXY stock opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $9,308,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 491,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 143,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

