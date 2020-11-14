Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVAX. ValuEngine raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

