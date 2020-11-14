Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FBIO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the second quarter worth $142,000. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Malcolm Hoenlein purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,006.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 52,500 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

