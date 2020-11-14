Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$55.50 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.94.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$61.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

