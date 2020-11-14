Canaccord Genuity Boosts CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$32.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.82. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.37.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$550.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$524.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

