Callaway Golf Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 333.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

