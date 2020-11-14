BTIG Research Raises ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $39.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACIW. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $178,753.28. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.