Brokers Set Expectations for TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TherapeuticsMD in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,515 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

