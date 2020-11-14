Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $72,288.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.