Brokers Set Expectations for CAE Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

CAE stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. CAE has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,703,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,786 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1,742.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,582,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth $17,136,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

